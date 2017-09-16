Man arrested after threathening passengers with knife on bus bound for Tralee

Gardaí have confirmed a man – who allegedly brandished a knife on board a bus bound for Tralee yesterday- is being detained at Macroom Garda Station.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested by Gardaí following the incident on the bus to Tralee from Cork.

Gardaí say the arrest followed reports of the man threatening passengers at knifepoint on the bus.

The man was arrested shortly before 3 o’clock yesterday – he’s currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Macroom Garda Station.

A knife was recovered by investigating Gardaí; there were no serious injuries reported and enquiries are ongoing.