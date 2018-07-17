Man arrested following seizure of over €30,000 worth of drugs in Castleisland

A man in his 40s has been released without charge following the seizure of over €30,000 of cannabis plants and other drugs at a grow house in Caherenn Heights, Castleisland.

Gardaí from the Tralee District Drugs Unit carried out a planned search at a house in Castleisland yesterday evening.

During the course of the search, 32 cannabis plants at various stages of growth were seized.





Gardaí also seized cannabis herb, cannabis resin, magic mushrooms and MDMA tablets with a combined value of approximately €6,000.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and brought to Tralee Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.