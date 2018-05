Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s following a burglary at a shop on Lower Bridge Street, Killorglin at approximately 10:30pm last night.

Following an investigation by Gardaí, a suspect was arrested in the early hours of this morning.

The property stolen during the course of the burglary was also recovered.





The man is currently detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act (1984).