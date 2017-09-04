Man arrested after crashing tractor into Garda car in Rathmore

A man was arrested after a tractor crashed into a garda car in Rathmore yesterday.

Garda­ were called to the village, where they pursued a tractor that failed to stop for a garda car on the road.

The tractor was then driven across the street and crashed into a second patrol car before it was reversed out and driven away.

It was pursued by garda and a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and endangerment.

He received medical assistance and was questioned in Macroom Garda

Station.