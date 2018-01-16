Man arrested in connection with Castleisland assault released without charge

A man arrested in connection with a serious assault in Castleisland has been released without charge.

The arrest followed the discovery of a man in his twenties with serious head injuries in St Stephen’s Park at 5.30 on Sunday morning.

He remains in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital,

The 19 year old was arrested on Sunday night but has been released without charge and a file is to be sent to the DPP

A second man who was arrested yesterday morning remains in Garda custody in Tralee.