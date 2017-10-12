Man apprehended three days in a row in Tralee for suspected drugs offences

A man was apprehended three days in a row by gardaí in Tralee for suspected drugs offences.

45-year-old Saulius Barsauskas, with an address at Rock Street, was before Tralee District Court charged with alleged offences on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of this month.

On the 7th of October it’s alleged Saulius Barsauskas swallowed heroin deals at Market Street, Tralee, refusing to spit them out for Gardaí.

He’s charged with running from Gardaí at St Brendan’s Park and Rock Street when approached on the 8th, and with the same offence on the 9th of October at Oakview Village, Brewery Road, as well as allegedly discarding drugs in a river.

Judge James O’Connor remanded Mr Barsauskas on continuing bail to the 13th of December sitting of Tralee District Court.