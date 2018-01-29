Man appears in Tralee District Court charged in connection with Dingle stabbing

A man’s appeared in Tralee District Court charged in connection with a stabbing in Dingle.

Two men received stab wounds in Dingle town in the early hours of yesterday morning.

One man received medical attention at the scene but his injuries were not serious.

The other man was brought to hospital and appeared in Tralee District Court today.

He was charged with assault causing harm and possession of a knife in the course of an argument.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Tralee District Court this Wednesday.