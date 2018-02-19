Man appears in court in connection with Newcastle West stabbing

A Russian man has been granted bail after appearing in court charged in connection with a stabbing in West Limerick.

It’s alleged to have happened at Maiden Street, Newcastle West on Saturday.

44-year old Aleksandras Kourgolpolov, with an address at Maiden Street, Newcastle West, was before Limerick District Court today, charged with one count of assault causing harm.

The 21-year old victim is in a serious but stable condition at University Hospital Limerick.

The accused was granted bail on a number of conditions, including that he reside with a relative outside of Newcastle West; he’s to appear in court again on May 11th.