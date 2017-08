A man is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court this morning in connection with a stabbing in Tralee on Monday.

A man in his sixties received several stab wounds in the incident outside Kerry Library in Moyderwell at five past 2 on Monday afternoon; his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Gardaí arrested a man late Monday night in Tralee and he was held in Killarney Garda Station for questioning.