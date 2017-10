A man who was airlifted to Kerry University Hospital has died.

The 88-year-old UK national was airlifted from the Queen Mary II (2) Cruise Ship by Valentia Coastguard Helicopter this morning just after 8am.

The man was suffering from pneumonia.

The cruise ship which was travelling from New York to South Hampton was 60 nautical miles South West of Castletownbere.

The UK Coast Guard requested the assistance of the Irish Coast Guard to carry out the medivac.