A British man in his late forties who was taken ill on a yacht off south Kerry has been airlifted to hospital.

The alarm was raised this morning by others on board the vessel at Kilmacalogue near Kenmare.

Members of the Derrynane Inshore Rescue Team and Castletownbere Coast Guard Unit attended the scene along with an ambulance.





It was decided to airlift the man using Shannon Coast Guard helicopter to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.