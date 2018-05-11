Man airlifted to Cork University Hospital after vehicle left road on Tarbert – Ballylongford route

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a road traffic accident in the Tarbert – Ballylongford area earlier today.

Valentia Coast Guard received a call for assistance at 10.25am this morning after a vehicle had left Tarbert – Ballylongford road.

Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115 was tasked to the scene along with Gardaí, emergency fire and ambulance crews.

Units from Ballybunion Coast Guard also assisted at the scene.

The man – believed to be in his 50s – was cut from the vehicle by the fire services before being airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

The extent of his injuries are unknown.