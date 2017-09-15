Man airlifted to Cork University Hospital following south Kerry crash

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in south Kerry.

The road in the area, which had been closed to traffic, has now fully re-opened.

Before 12 noon today a lorry and bus carrying Spanish tourists were in collision between Tahilla and Parknasilla.

Gardaí, HSE emergency ambulance, and Kerry County Fire Service went to the scene, and the Aer Corps 112, Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) was also tasked to the scene and landed at Tahilla.

A man in his fifties, understood to be the lorry driver, was airlifted from the scene to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

There were no other reports of injuries.

The N70 Kenmare to Sneem road was closed for a time but has now fully reopened to traffic.