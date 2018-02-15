Man who admits to public urination denies robbing mobile phone in Killarney

A man who admits to urinating in a Killarney laneway has denied robbing the mobile phone of a business owner who took photos of him in the act.

27-year-old Jason Coffey of Fossa, Killarney and previously of Killorglin and Abbeyfeale has pleaded not guilty to robbing the mobile phone of Liam Maguire at The Courtyard, Fairhill, Killarney on October 2nd 2017.Opening the case, prosecuting barrister Tom Rice said it is alleged there were a number of men drinking in the laneway.

Liam Maguire, a business owner, approached one of the men who was urinating and took photos of him on his phone; there was an altercation and Mr Maguire’s phone was removed by the accused who then handed it in to Killarney Garda Station.

Defence barrister Brian Storan said his client, Jason Coffey, admits urinating in the corner of the laneway and is ashamed of it, he also admits to telling Mr Maguire “f**k off up the road for yourself and stop recording” a number of times.

Mr Storan said Mr Coffey also admits he took the phone but brought it immediately to Killarney Garda Station and handed it over.

Under cross examination, Garda Brendan Riordan said he was not aware if urinating is an issue with that corner.

The case before Judge Tom O’Donnell and a jury of seven women and five men continues.