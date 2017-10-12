Man accused of hitting another man with iron bar in Tralee is remanded in custody

A Pakistani man accused of hitting another man ten times with an iron bar in Tralee has been remanded in custody.

28-year-old Waleed Khan of Room 112, Atlas House, McCowan’s Lane, Tralee appeared before Tralee District Court charged with assaulting the man at Atlas House.

The court heard the victim had a large bump on his head and injuries to his hand and knee.

Judge James O’Connor refused an application for bail made by solicitor Padraig O’Connell and remanded the accused in custody until October 18th next.