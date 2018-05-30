Man accused of damaging garda car in South Kerry granted bail

A man accused of ramming a garda patrol car in South Kerry has been granted bail.

19-year-old Dylan Sugrue of 8 Geokaun View, Chapeltown, Valentia appeared before Tralee District Court today, facing charges of criminal damage, driving without insurance and dangerous driving.

Mr Sugrue is accused of ramming a garda car at three locations in South Kerry.





It’s alleged the offences happened during the early hours of May 26th in Laharn South, Waterville; Kenneigh, Cahersiveen; and Caherdaniel.

At today’s sitting of Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters granted Mr Sugrue bail, providing he adhere to a number of conditions, including signing on three times a week in Cahersiveen Garda Station, keeping the peace and abiding to a curfew.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell says his client agrees to abide by all conditions set out by the court.

Judge Waters adjourned the case until July 12th, when Mr Sugrue is to reappear before Cahersiveen District Court.