Malton Hotel in Killarney to return to its original name of the Great Southern

The Malton Hotel in Killarney is to return to its original name of the Great Southern.

According to the Sunday Independent, staff were informed of the name change on Friday while couples who had booked weddings there have been personally informed.

The hotel was originally built in 1854 by The Great Southern and Western Railway Company.

In 2014, it was bought by the Scally family and they have invested two million euro in a hotel restoration project over the last two years.

The property will be rebranded at the start of 2018.