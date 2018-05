The majority of tourism businesses on the Wild Atlantic Way are reporting a positive start to the season.

The Fáilte Ireland Barometer shows that 78% of businesses on the west coast report positive outcomes from their association with the Wild Atlantic Way.

This is especially true for accommodation businesses on the Wild Atlantic Way, with 45% of hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs up on visitors from 2017.

The latest barometer was a survey of more than 500 tourism businesses around the country.