The majority of second level schools in Kerry are involved with local youth or Comhairle na nÓg schemes.

Comhairle na nÓg are local councils for young people to provide them with an opportunity to be involved in the development of local policies.

The National Oversight and Audit Commission, which collects information from 31 local authorities, shows 88% of secondary schools in Kerry are involved in youth schemes.





This figure is well above the national average of 68%.