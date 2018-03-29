Majority of Kerry’s Oireachtas members against repeal of Eighth Amendment

The majority of Kerry’s Oireachtas members are against repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

The five Kerry TDs and three senators have now made their views known, ahead of the May 25th referendum.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil, Independents Michael and Danny Healy-Rae and Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan are against repeal of the Eighth Amendment, which gives equal right to the life of mother and the unborn.

Both Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris and Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan are in favour of repeal.

The Minister of State for Tourism and Sport and Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin, is in favour of repeal; however, he says he will not support government plans to allow unrestricted abortion up to twelve weeks into pregnancy.

Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly told the Seanad yesterday he is against repeal, and he disagrees with the government position that it would be too difficult to legislate for fatal foetal abnormalities.

The referendum on the repeal of the Eighth Amendment will take place on Friday, May 25th.