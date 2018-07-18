The majority of insurance claims made against Kerry County Council are public liability.

The local authority received 287 insurance claims from third parties in the year to the 1st of July.

88% were public liability, including vehicle damage due to potholes, flooding, and trip or fall incidents; the rest covered a variety of areas including vehicles and property.





The council says the payment of compensation to third parties is mainly a matter for their insurance company, IPB Insurance, who give direct indemnity to the council.

The details were revealed in response to a question from Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin.