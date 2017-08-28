Majority of houses being sold in Kerry for owner-occupiers 

Three quarters of houses being bought in Kerry are now for owner-occupiers.
That’s’ according to Eddie Barrett Managing Director of North’s Real Estate Alliance in Tralee who says this is reflective of the lack of supply in the market in the past eight or nine years.
Mr Barrett says this is one of the big problems in the housing market and is having a real impact on the availability of rental properties:
Eddie Barrett believes a limited Government incentive relating to sites where planning permission has expired could help kick-start house building.
He says the tightening of housing supply is also having a knock-on effect on commuting for Kerry people going to work.