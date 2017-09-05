Major tourism conference to open today in Listowel

A major tourism conference, focusing on growing and enhancing the Wild Atlantic Way, opens in Listowel today.

Hosted by Kerry County Council, the two-day event will hear from a wide range of tourism experts, who’ll discuss how the maximise the benefits of the internationally-renowned tourism route.

The conference at Listowel Arms Hotel, will be opened by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin and the keynote address on Tuesday evening will be delivered by musician and broadcaster, Philip King.