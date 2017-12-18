Major Review of 46,000 Scans at University Hospital Kerry – December 18th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

It’s now been confirmed that seven patients have had serious delayed diagnoses of illnesses as a result of scans at University Hospital Kerry. Clinical Director of University Hospital Kerry, Dr Claire O’Brien, spoke to Jerry O’Sullivan. Killarney GP, Gary Stack, says the controversy raises wider issues about management in all hospitals.

