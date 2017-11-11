Major oil spill reported on roads from Abbeyfeale to Castleisland to Farranfore to Killarney to Fossa



UPDATE 2PM: Killarney Gardaí have advised oil spill in Killarney area is on BOTH side of the road so motorists are advised to expect delays.



A major oil spill has NOW been detected all the way from Abbeyfeale all the way to Fossa.

Conditions have been described as treacherous with roads already slippery from heavy rain overnight and this morning.

The oil spill was originally thought to extend from Abbeyfeale to Castleisland – Gardaí in Tralee have since confirmed the spill is now extending on from Castleisland to Farranfore and from there to Killarney and Fossa.

Lawlor’s Cross has been described as particularly dangerous and there have already been reports of cars skidding.

Tralee Gardaí have confirmed Kerry County Council and Garda units are on their way to the scene – but the roads are not closed.

Motorists are advised to slow down and exercise extreme caution on the route.

Gardaí say the oil may be leaking from a vehicle currently travelling on this route, possibly a delivery vehicle.