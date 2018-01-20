Major Kerry water project to be completed by the summer

A €30 million water project in Kerry is on course to be completed this summer.

Irish Water, which is responsible for the maintenance and operation of water and wastewater networks, has provided an update on the largest water services project in the county.

The Kerry Central Regional Water Supply Scheme Project comprises works on the Lough Guitane water treatment plant, and will see almost 62,000 customers removed from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

Main excavations are now complete, with construction on all main tanks underway.

Irish Water envisages the project will be completed within six months.