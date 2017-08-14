Major fall in uptake of HPV vaccine in Kerry

There’s been a major fall in the uptake of the HPV vaccine in Kerry.

The newly-formed HPV Vaccination Alliance says urgent action is needed to address this.

They believe the drop is due to what they term as ‘misinformation’ about the vaccine.

The HPV vaccine aims to protect against strains of the Human Papilloma Virus, which causes seven in ten cases of cervical cancer in women.

There are, however, groups who are fearful about the side effects of the vaccine on young women.

This new school term around 30,000 first-year secondary school girls across the country will be offered the vaccine, as part of a national vaccination programme which began in 2010.

In the 2015/2016 academic year, 382 Kerry schoolgirls declined the offer of the free vaccine; this meant 60.3% of girls eligible to receive it actually got it, down from 81% the previous year.

Provisional figures show that uptake fell even more sharply in 2016/2017, to as low as 50% nationally.

In response, more than 30 organisations, including the Irish Medical Organisation, National Cancer Control Programme, and Children’s Rights Alliance, have come together to express their alarm at the fall in uptake of the vaccine.

The Alliance includes: Association of Medical Student’s Ireland, Barnardos, Boots, Cancer Information and Support Centre Limerick, Cancer Trials Ireland, CanTeen Ireland, CERVIVA, Children’s Rights Alliance, Cuan Cancer Social Support and Wellness Group, Cuisle Cancer Support Centre, Dental Health Foundation Ireland, Dublin Well Woman Centre, European Institute for Women’s Health, Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre, Irish Cancer Society, Irish College of General Practitioners, Irish Dental Association, Irish Family Planning Association, Irish Patients’ Association, Irish Pharmacy Union, Irish Medical Organisation, IPPOSI, Irish Science Teachers Association, Marie Keating Foundation, Men Against Cancer, Men’s Health Forum in Ireland, National Cancer Control Programme, National Screening Service, NUI Galway – College of Medicine, Nursing and Health, National Women’s Council of Ireland, Purple House Cancer Support, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Spun Out, University College Dublin Virus Reference Laboratory and the Union of Students in Ireland.