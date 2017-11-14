Major economic conference to take place in Killarney in January

A major economic conference will take place in Killarney next year.

The Killarney Economic Conference, which will take place on January 12th and 13th, will focus on Brexit, the challenges it poses for business, the legal issues that will arise and how it will shape future politics.

The conference will also investigate the impact Brexit will have on daily life.

It’s hoped the conference will become an important annual dialogue involving economic, civic and political leaders from Britain and Ireland.

The line-up of speakers includes Prof Ursula Kilkelly, Dean of Law at UCC and Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin.

More information on the event, which will be held in the Brehon Hotel, Killarney, can be found at www.killarneyeconomicconference.com.