Major diversions in place following crash on Tralee-Dingle road

One person has been taken to hospital following a road crash outside Tralee on the main Dingle road.

The collision involving a cyclist and a car happened at 8.20pm on the N86 road.

The crash happened between Tonevane Cross and Curraheen Cross.

Gardaí say the road has been closed and motorists travelling to and from Tralee to Dingle will be diverted via Castlemaine.

It’s expected the road will stay closed for several hours.