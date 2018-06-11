Major damage caused to vintage car in Dingle

Gardaí in Dingle are looking for the public’s help in tracking down vandals who carried out substantial damage to a vintage car over the weekend.

A Bugatti car was parked in the vicinity of the Dingle Skellig Hotel around lunchtime on Saturday, when the emblem on the bonnet was forcibly removed, causing extensive damage.

Gardaí say two men on pedal cycles were seen in the area around the same time, and they’re hoping to track them down.





They’ve asked anyone with information on the incident, to contact Dingle Garda Station.