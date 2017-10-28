Maisie Foley (née O’Connor), Brookhill, Beaufort.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow (Sunday) evening from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning @ 11 o’clock.  Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

