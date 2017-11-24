Máire Griffin (Máire Bean Uí Ghríofa) née Conway, Ballinorig Road, Clash East, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home this afternoon (Fri Nov 24th) from 4pm to 5.30pm.  Removal at 5.30pm to the Immaculate Conception Church, Rathass, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR