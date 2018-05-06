Máire Burke, Ballyshoneen, Waterfall, Co. Cork & formerly of Knightstown, Valentia Island.

Removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Knightstown, Valentia Island this (Sunday) evening, arriving there at 8pm.  Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Monday) at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.  Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers, Valentia.

