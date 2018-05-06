Máire Burke, Ballyshoneen, Waterfall, Co. Cork & formerly of Knightstown, Valentia Island.

Removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Knightstown, Valentia Island this (Sunday) evening, arriving there at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Monday) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers, Valentia.
Junior Club Football Championship Glory For Lispole
The Castleisland Mart Junior Club Football Championship Final has been won by Lispole. The decider saw them overcome Beale 1-11 to 1-8.
Kerry Into Munster Junior Camogie Championship Final
Kerry are into the Munster Junior Camogie Championship Final. They’ve won 3-13 to 2-4 at Limerick in the last four to set-up a decider against...
Away Tie Today For Kerry Cricket Team
Kerry are away to Limerick today in the Munster Premier League. The match starts at 12 in the manor fields, Adare.
Kerry Crowned Ladies Munster U16 Football Champions
Kerry are Ladies Munster U16 football champions. They won the title with a 3-9 to 2-5 victory over Tipperary.
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER West Brom remain in with a very slim chance of a remarkable escape from Premier League relegation - but Stoke are down. Albion beat...
