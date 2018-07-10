Mainebank Win Replay To Claim Tommy Healy Cup

Mainebank have won the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup.
After a 2-all draw with Killorglin B on Friday night it was another close affair at Mounthawk Park.
This time Mainebank were able to pull away with a 4-2 win to claim the cup.
The goals were scored as follows:
Killorglin 1-0 6th minute
Jamie Cunningham
Mainbank 1-1 18th minute
Brendan Delaney
Mainbank 2-1 53rd minute
Aaron O’Sullivan
Mainbank 3-1 60th minute
James Long
Killorglin 3-2 84th minute
Eoghan O’Connor
Mainbank 4-2 90th minute
Aaron O’Connor