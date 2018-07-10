Mainebank Win Replay To Claim Tommy Healy Cup

Mainebank have won the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup.

After a 2-all draw with Killorglin B on Friday night it was another close affair at Mounthawk Park.

This time Mainebank were able to pull away with a 4-2 win to claim the cup.





The goals were scored as follows:

Killorglin 1-0 6th minute

Jamie Cunningham

Mainbank 1-1 18th minute

Brendan Delaney

Mainbank 2-1 53rd minute

Aaron O’Sullivan

Mainbank 3-1 60th minute

James Long

Killorglin 3-2 84th minute

Eoghan O’Connor

Mainbank 4-2 90th minute

Aaron O’Connor