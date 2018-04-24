Main part of Kenmare church to remain closed following fire

The main part of the Catholic Church in Kenmare will remain closed following a fire which damaged part of the gallery.

The alarm was raised at Holy Cross Church shortly after 9am yesterday, when a section of the church caught fire.

The main church will remain closed to allow for cleaning, however, the Nun’s Chapel is open for mass and christenings.

Billy Bevan, who’s involved with the church and is a former fire station officer, says it’s believed an organ caused the accidental fire.

While he’s thankful no one was hurt in the incident, he says it’s sad to see the damage caused to recent renovation works.