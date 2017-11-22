Maharees Conservation Group wins national award

A Kerry coastal conservation group has won a national award.

The Maharees Conservation Group was awarded the Clean Coasts’ Ocean Hero – Group of the Year honour at a ceremony in Dublin yesterday.

The West Kerry community is one of 600 Clean Coasts groups in Ireland, and comprises local volunteers, along with partners Kerry County Council, the NPWS and IT Tralee.

The Clean Coasts’ Ocean Hero Awards celebrate the contribution Ireland’s coastal communities have made towards conserving our spectacular coastline.