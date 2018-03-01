Maeve McGrath – February 28th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Joe McGill’s guest this week is Irish actress, writer, producer, and Artistic Director with the Kerry Film Festival Maeve McGrath. Among this incredibly talented Limerick woman’s screen credits are; Brooklyn, Vanner, Buddy, The Normandy Express, Ros na Rún, Mother me Daughter, Cowboys and Angels, Fair City, and Ballykissangel.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR