Maeve Dineen née Lynch, Coole, Annascaul

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Monday evening from 4:30pm. Followed by removal at 6:15pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR