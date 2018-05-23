reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Harold’s Cross Hospice, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Maeve Costello, Inchicore, Dublin and formerly of Caherslee and Cúil Didin, Tralee
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Mid-Kerry Junior Football League Beaufort 0-11 Glenbeigh/Glencar 2-10 Laune Rangers 4-17 Cromane 1-13 Ladies Football The Rose Hotel U/16 County League Division 4 Ballyduff 2-07 Kerins O’Rahillys 3-04 Co. Under...
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
CYCLING After seeing his lead more than halved yesterday, preservation is the key word for Simon Yates today. The pink jersey-holder takes a 56-second lead over...
Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
LOCAL SOCCER John Murphy 12 Cup semi-final Killorglin 2-1 Castleisland Killarney Athletic 0-2 Iveragh United John Murphy 12 Shield 1/4 Final Ballyhar B 1- 2 Killorglin C...
Convicted murderer has appeal for gun licence dismissed at Tralee District Court
A convicted murderer has had his appeal for a gun licence dismissed at Tralee District Court. Former IRA volunteer Angelo Fusco of Knocknacaska, Kilflynn was...
