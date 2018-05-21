Maes Best Of Kerry Riders On Stage 2 Of Ras Tailteann

Richard Maes was best of the Kerry riders on stage 2 of Ras Tailteann.

He finished in 13th, on the same time as stage winner Robert Jon McCarthy.

Eugene Moriarty was 15th, Paul Kennedy 29th, John Brosnan 87th, Cathal Moynihan 88th, Cormac Daly 109th, Conor Kissane 111th, Patrick Clifford 123rd, Brandon Douglas 135th and Marcus Treacy 153rd.





Cyrille Thiery is the overall leader while the Kerry placings are:

Richard Maes 18th

Eugene Moriarty 20th

Paul Kennedy 27th

Cathal Moynihan 85th

John Brosnan 86th

Cormac Daly 97th

Conor Kissane 101st

Patrick Clifford 110th

Brandon Douglas 117th

Marcus Treacy 138th