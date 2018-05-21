Maes Best Of Kerry Riders On Stage 2 Of Ras Tailteann

Richard Maes was best of the Kerry riders on stage 2 of Ras Tailteann.
He finished in 13th, on the same time as stage winner Robert Jon McCarthy.
Eugene Moriarty was 15th, Paul Kennedy 29th, John Brosnan 87th, Cathal Moynihan 88th, Cormac Daly 109th, Conor Kissane 111th, Patrick Clifford 123rd, Brandon Douglas 135th and Marcus Treacy 153rd.
Cyrille Thiery is the overall leader while the Kerry placings are:
Richard Maes 18th
Eugene Moriarty 20th
Paul Kennedy 27th
Cathal Moynihan 85th
John Brosnan 86th
Cormac Daly 97th
Conor Kissane 101st
Patrick Clifford 110th
Brandon Douglas 117th
Marcus Treacy 138th