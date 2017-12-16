Madeline Murphy (née Barrett), New Street, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Leen’s Hotel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 7.45pm followed by removal at 9pm to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa.  Family flowers only please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR