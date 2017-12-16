Madeline Murphy (née Barrett), New Street, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Leen’s Hotel.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 7.45pm followed by removal at 9pm to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa. Family flowers only please.
Saturday Afternoon GAA Results
Under 21 North Kerry Championship Ballylongford/Beale/Asdee 3 - 15 Knocknagoshel/Brosna 0 - 9 East Kerry Under 21 A Football Championship Semi-final Gneeveguilla 3 - 10 Rathmore 0 -14
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Leinster have scored 19 unanswered points to take a dramatic lead at home to Exeter in the European Champions Cup. Exeter led 17-3 at one...
Organisation representing minority groups criticise staging of protest in Killarney
An organisation which represents minority groups has criticised a Kerry County Councillor’s staging of a protest. Councillor Donal Grady organised a protest in Killarney earlier...
71 youth clubs in Kerry to benefit from national funding
71 youth clubs in Kerry are to benefit from national funding. The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone, announced youth clubs in...
