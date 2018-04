The Macroom Bypass has moved a step closer.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says the pre-qualification process for contractors is being opened.

The road project on the N22 Kerry to Cork road will see €214 million invested in a new 22 kilometre stretch of dual carriageway between Ballyvourney and Macroom.

It is anticipated the project will start in 2020 and take three years to build.