Machine used to clean Ballybunion’s beaches could be damaging its ecology

A machine used to clean Ballybunion’s beaches could actually be damaging its ecology.

This was revealed at a meeting of Listowel Municipal District, after a call was made for the machine to be used more frequently this upcoming season.

Ballybunion Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley made a call at the council meeting for the beach cleaning machine to be used in Ballybunion more often this upcoming season.

He’s not happy with the amount of times it was used last year, saying the service was “non-existent”.

Cllr Beasley believes it’s essential the machine is used in the seaside resort, as it gives beaches a manicured look, and is especially needed on busy days to deal with littering.

Senior Executive Engineer for the Listowel Municipal District, Eamon Scanlon said the council’s budget is limited, but when it’s absolutely necessary he’ll send out the beach cleaning machine to Ballybunion.

He noted, however, that studies show such beach cleaning machines aren’t good for the health of beaches, as they remove the top layer of sand and can damage the ecology of the beach.