MacGregor coach welcomes meeting on protection and governance of MMA in Ireland

Conor MacGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has responded to the Sports Minister’s call for ‘better leadership’ within Ireland’s MMA community.

Kerry TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin said optimum levels of safety and supports were not in place at an event which saw the death of Joao Carvalho.

In a post on Facebook , John Kavanagh addressed the joint statement issued by Minister Shane Ross and Minister of State Brendan Griffin following the inquest into the tragic passing of Joao Carvalho, following an event at the National Stadium.

He said MMA promoters in Ireland have voluntarily worked to implement stringent safety protocol, including independent, medical preclearance.

The coach to Conor MacGregor said standards in Irish MMA exceed other amateur martial art combat sport and its professional requirements are comparable with professional boxing.

John Kavangh said Irish MMA, under the IMMAA, has a record of advanced protocols, sustained for over 18 months without legal mandate.

He said he fully agrees the recognition and regulation of MMA should not take so long and welcomed a meeting to discuss how the protection and governance of MMA’s participants can be most quickly progressed in Ireland.