Macartan (Maxie) Donohue, Knockaderry, Farranfore, & formerly of Emyvale Post Office, Emyvale, Co.Monaghan.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies from 3.30pm – 6pm on Sunday (7/1/2018), followed by removal at 6pm to St.Gertrude’s Church, Firies. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (8/1/2018) at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare, Cemetery. Family flowers only. Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore.