Macartan (Maxie) Donohue, Knockaderry, Farranfore, & formerly of Emyvale Post Office, Emyvale, Co.Monaghan.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies from 3.30pm – 6pm on Sunday (7/1/2018), followed by removal at 6pm to St.Gertrude’s Church, Firies.  Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (8/1/2018) at 12noon.  Burial afterwards in Kilnanare, Cemetery.  Family flowers only.  Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR