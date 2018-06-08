RUGBY

Paddy Jackson will be playing in the French Top 14 next season.

The former Ulster out half has signed a two year contract with Perpignan.





The nine time French champions have only recently returned to the top flight having been relegated four years ago.

The I-R-F-U revoked the contracts of both Jackson and Stuart Olding after they were found not guilty in the Belfast rape trial.

Former Ireland international Fiona Coughlan has criticised the decision to turn down a summer series with the Australian Women’s team.

They were offered a run of three tests which would be played alongside the Men’s upcoming games against the Wallabies.

The team’s accommodation costs were to be covered by the hosts, but the I-R-F-U declined.

Coughlan is questioning the reasons given for the decision http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/coughlan.mp3

SOCCER

The Premier League are introducing a winter break.

The new structure will start in February 2020.

All clubs are guaranteed time off, but the break will be staggered across a fortnight meaning games will still take place each weekend.

The F-A Cup fifth round will be moved to midweek to make space for the change.

Argentina’s World Cup preparations have suffered another blow.

West Ham striker Manuel Lanzini has been ruled out of the tournament having ruptured his cruciate knee ligament in training.

Lionel Messi’s team are already without Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero and had they had to cancel a warm up match against Israel earlier this week.

Leicester City have completed the signing of Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion.

The Northern Ireland and former Manchester United defender has signed a three year contract.

Manchester City and Arsenal were said to be in battle to sign Evans in January, but the newly relegated Baggies are set to receive just 3.5 million pounds from this transfer deal.