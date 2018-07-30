There’s an evening card on the opening day of the 149th Galway Festival.

The feature race comes at 7.40, the Connacht Hotel Handicap.

Ronan Groome of The Irish Field says it's a huge week for the racing fraternity

GOLF

Shane Lowry has had a big boost to his bid to remain on the U-S P-G-A Tour.

The Offaly man showed a return to form as he claimed a share of 12th place at the Canadian Open.

Lowry now lies 158th in the Fed Ex Cup standings.

125 is the target to retain his card in America.

GAELIC GAMES

Galway fans are anxiously awaiting news of Joe Canning’s knee injury.

There are fears the Hurler of the Year could miss their semi final reply after he failed to finish Saturday’s epic draw with Clare.

All Stars Gearoid McInerney and Conor Whelan are also doubts for Sunday’s replay with the Banner in Thurles.

SOCCER

Neymar has vowed to become a new man after admitting exaggerating fouls at the World Cup.

The world’s most expensive player has been ridiculed for frequent rolls, dives and feigning injury.

In a sponsor’s advert, the 26-year-old says he now accepts the criticism and is determined to bounce back.

