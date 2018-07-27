GOLF

Graeme McDowell has birdied the final hole of his weather delayed opening round at the Canadian Open near Toronto.

The Ulsterman sank a 16 foot putt to card a 5 under par round of 67.





The hands him a share of 9th place, 4 shots behind the leader Robert Garrigus.

Seamus Power is 4 under, Shane Lowry 2 under par.

MOTORSPORT

Daniel Ricciardo has gone quickest during the first practice session for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver beat Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel to the top of the time sheets, while his team mate Max Verstappen was third.

RACING

Cheltenham Festival winner Limini will return to action in the €100,000 Connacht Hotel Amateur Handicap (7.40pm) at Galway on Monday evening.

The seven-year-old won the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices Hurdle in 2016, but has been off the track since finishing third behind Apple’s Jade and Vroum Vroum Mag in last year’s Mares Hurdle.

“The plan is to run Limini on Monday. It’ll be her first run for us on the Flat but she won three times on the Flat in France before we got her,” said her trainer Willlie Mullins whose son Patrick has yet to win the much-coveted amateur riders event.

Riding plans haven’t been finalised yet with stable companions’ Chelkar, Low Sun, Gustavus Vassa, Meri Devi, Nessun Dorma, Exchange Rate, Uradel and Law Girl, also figuring among the entries for the opening day highlight.

The spectacular seven-day Galway Festival gets underway at 5.20pm on Monday.