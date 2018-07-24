GAELIC GAMES

Waterford could be on verge of naming their new Senior Hurling manager.

Reports claim the senior squad have been told that Cork’s Pat Ryan will succeed Derek McGrath.





1999 All Ireland winner Ryan, is a former Rebels selector and said to be the choice of the four man selection committee charged with finding the new Déise boss.

SOCCER

The organisers of the Liam Miller tribute match are hoping for a positive outcome from today’s meeting with the G-A-A.

Michael O’Flynn and his committee will hold talks with President John Horan and Director General Tom Ryan.

The G-A-A says their own rules prevent them from staging the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but speculation suggests their stance may have changed.

Former Republic of Ireland international Damien Duff says it is too little too late.

Cork City have begun selling tickets for next month’s Europa League third round qualifier against Celtic or Rosenborg.

The Leesiders will host the losers of the Champions League tie between the Scottish title winners and their Norwegian counterparts.

That kicks off in Glasgow tomorrow.

CYCLING

The 16th stage of the Tour de France has been disrupted by protests and tear gas.

The race was temporarily halted when a roadside protest from local farmers led to straw bales being thrown onto the road.

Most avoided the obstacles, but some cyclists required treatment as the police reportedly fired tear gas while making arrests.

The stage resumed after a 15 minute break.

Geraint Thomas is wearing the leader’s yellow jersey.

RUGBY

Irish Rugby fans can begin preparations for the new season today.

The fixtures for the upcoming Pro 14 campaign will be confirmed this afternoon.

Tournament officials will unveil the dates, venues and kick off times for 17 rounds of games, including the derbies between Munster and Leinster

RACING

Racing continues at Ballinrobe this evening, with the first of a seven race card underway at 5.50.

The going there is good.