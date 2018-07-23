SOCCER

Cork City could play Celtic in the Europa League next month.

The draw for the third qualifying round has paired the Leesiders with the losers of Celtic’s upcoming Champions League tie with Rosenborg.





The winners will play the Greek club A-E-K Athens for a place in the Champions League play offs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to have agreed a fee of around 5 million pounds to sign Portugal international Joao Moutinho from Monaco.

The former-Porto star is set to sign a two year deal as Wolves continue their preparations for next month’s Premier League return.

Moutinho is Portugal’s third most capped player behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo.

GOLF

Tiger Woods is into the Top 50 of the Golf World Rankings for the first time in three years.

A joint sixth finish at the Open has lifted the 14-time major winner 21 places.

It means he qualifies for next month’s W-G-C Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.

Woods has won the tournament at Firestone Country Club eight times, the last coming in 2013.

Newly crowned Open champion Francesco Molinari is up to sixth in the latest World Rankings.

Rory McIlroy is up one place to seventh following his second place finish.

GAELIC GAMES

The organisers of the Liam Miller tribute game says they have yet to hear from the G-A-A.

The Association says Pairc Ui Chaoimh can not stage the charity match, but on Saturday announced their President and Director General were seeking a meeting to discuss ‘issues around the game’

Organiser Michael O’Flynn says he is waiting for them to make contact http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/liammiller.mp3

Pairc Ui Chaoimh has been confirmed as the venue All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Quarter-Finals.

The Cork stadium will host a double header on Saturday August 4th.

Tipperary will take on Waterford, followed by the meeting of Dublin and Galway.